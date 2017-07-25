FREE NEWSLETTER
Blac Chyna Shows Off New Custom Ferrari After Rob Kardashian Takes Back All The Cars He Got Her

Nick Markus Posted On 07/25/2017
blac chyna ferrariSource: etonline.com

New life, new bae, new car – the reality star is moving on from her baby daddy in style! On Monday, Blac Chyna took to social media to show off her new set of custom wheels.

The 29-year-old former stripper purchased a brand new white Ferrari Spider with cherry red interior and took to Instagram and Snapchat to share some pics with her followers.

‘Thank you @clm91302 for my 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider and my custom @forgiato wheels,’ she captioned one Insta photo.

The mother of two let her 4-year-old son King Cairo, sit in the front seat as she pulled the top back on the car, before sweetly kissing the boy’s cheek.

The toddler is a longtime Ferrari fan, and he even had a Ferrari-themed birthday bash.

While posing next to the new car, Chyna also held up her baby daughter, Dream.

As fans of the problematic former couple may remember, Rob Kardashian took Chyna’s cars back earlier this month, so she was in need of a new ride.

Aside from posting inappropriate photos of his ex-fiancé on social media without her permission, the Kardashian also shared a video of himself singing while showing Chyna’s cars parked at his home.

‘I pay Lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the Rolls. Down payment on your mom’s car. I pay your mother since u won’t even call your own mother back in months. I probably spent a million alone in the past two months. … The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one,’ Rob said in the clip.

Blac Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against Rob following his revenge porn scandal.

Now it looks like the mother of two is happy despite the shade her baby daddy has been throwing, and she knows how to shoot back.

What do you think about Blac Chyna’s new car?

