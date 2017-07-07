Blac Chyna Shared A Flirty Video Listening To Travis Scott Song – Is She Taunting Kylie Jenner? Check Out The Video!

Blac Chyna trying to steal Travis Scott from right under Kylie Jenner’s nose? She just posted a Snapchat video of herself listening to his song, and this really seems to be a not-so-subtle message to the rapper and to the reality star as well.

It’s not a secret anymore that Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner have the same taste in men.

They were both in serious relationships with Tyga after all! In the case of that particular love triangle, it was Kylie who had the last laugh as she dated the rapper for years after the split from Blac.

Now it looks like Chyna wants revenge and she may be making quite a play for Kylie’s new babe, Travis Scott!

Chyna posted some behind-the-scenes videos from an apparent photo shoot on July 6, and in the video, she’s listening to Travis’ song Butterfly Effect – while she was posing on a massive swing.

Backup @blacchynasnapchats2 A post shared by blacchyna snapchats🌺 (@blacchynasnapchats) on Jul 6, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Chyna even seems to wink at the camera at one point!

The song has an exceptional meaning in Travis and Kylie’s relationship, in case you didn’t know.

The two of them even got matching butterfly tattoos in honor of the bond they share over the song just last month.

Blac Chyna doesn’t shout out the rapper or reality star directly in her video, but she definitely seems to be sending them the message that she’s flirting with Travis and this may be a way of taunting Kylie!

After years and years of bad blood, the two women buried the hatchet back in April 2016 after it was revealed that Chyna was pregnant with Kylie’s brother, Rob Kardashian’s, baby.

Chyna and Rob are in the middle of a huge feud, and it seems that she is definitely throwing shade at her former nemesis once again!

If you missed what has been going on this week, here’s a briefing:

Rob took to Instagram on July 5 to call out Chyna for cheating on him and then he took things to the next level by posting a photo of her vagina and making horrible allegations about her partying and alleged drug use.

During all this time, she’s mostly stayed quiet, although she did accuse him of beating her. More than that, Rarri True, who is also one of the men Rob said Blac cheated on him with, inserted himself into the drama by posting some extremely racy photos of himself in bed with Blac Chyna on his Instagram account.