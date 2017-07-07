Blac Chyna Seen Kissing Another Man Amid Rob Kardashian Drama – Who Was It?

Blac Chyna doesn’t care! The former stripper/model is all about her business amid her blowout feud with her ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian. The owner of Lashed Bar took part in a photo shoot on July 6th and posted a set of photos on Snapchat.

Chyna, 29, sported a black latex body suit and a blonde wig for the shoot and accessorized with a robe and high heels.

The entrepreneur is doing her thing like usual and appears unfazed by the Rob-fiasco.

In fact, she was even seen hanging around another guy.

Early in the day, the TV personality shared many images and videos of herself strutting down her driveway while rocking a white two-piece outfit as well as a rainbow wig.

Sources close to 29-year-old revealed that the model doesn’t really care about Rob’s drama anymore, and just wants to enjoy her life.

Chyna also shared a clip of her messing around on an indoor swing while appearing to be filmed by a man who then took the passenger seat as they drove around the city.

At night, she was spotted kissing a black man while hanging out with her friends in downtown Los Angeles.

As for what Rob is doing lately, Kardashian, 30, shared a video of their seven-month-old baby playing the piano on his Snapchat on Thursday night.

As CI readers know, Chyna and Rob have been fighting like mad ever since Rob came out to slam her on all of his social media accounts.

He made several claims, like paying her bills, for her cars, and her surgeries while she cheated on him simultaneously.

There wasn’t a single person on social media who approved of the reality star’s behavior, and even Instagram came out to condemn his actions, considering his posts violated their code of conduct.

His Instagram account was deleted shortly after he posted naked photos of her online.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old sock designer previously tweeted, “we had a beautiful baby that was the best thing that’s happened to me and soon as she was born Chyna was out. Soon as Kylie and Tyga broke up, Chyna was over the game. She had a child with me out of spite, and I’ll never look at her the same again.”