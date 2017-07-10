Blac Chyna Says Rob Kardashian Threatened Suicide

This split just keeps getting messier and messier as the days go by. Blac Chyna has now revealed that in an explosive fight Rob Kardashian threatened to kill himself.

Today the mother of two scored a huge victory in court with obtaining a temporary restraining order against her ex-fiance. This was partly due to the fact that Rob had his lawyer Rob Shapiro show up on his behalf.

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, is being represented by Lisa Bloom. The Kardashian family pulled out the big guns in hiring a colleague of the late Robert Kardashian Sr who also represented O.J Simpson on trial.

In episodes of “Keeping up with the Kardashians” and “Rob and Chyna,” the once inseparable couple displayed tons of unhealthy behavior — on both sides. On camera, viewers got a look at the verbal abuse, but off camera it often became physical.

In a fight broken up by Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, the couple was in the most violent fight of their relationship history and it was all caught on camera. Blac Chyna reportedly attempted to strangle Rob with an iPhone cord and tried to hit him with a metal rod.

The salon and makeup line owner then proceeded to tornado through the house and cause $35,000 worth of damage when she smashed televisions, doors, and other various items.

Earlier this year, Angela says that the two got into an argument that led him to punch her and knock her to the ground. The 29-year-old then ran into a bedroom to lock herself in when Rob allegedly punched a hole through the wall.

One alarming accusation is that the Kardashian reality star owns a gun and has threatened to kill himself before.

This is a situation where both parties are to blame and the only innocent one is the sweet baby, Dream Kardashian. Hopefully, the exes will seek out help for their anger issues after the dust finally settles.