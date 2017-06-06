Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Did Not Agree On Night Out With Kellon Deryck

Blac Chyna does what she wants when she wants to without much consideration; one of her baby daddies, Rob Kardashian, is not happy about her latest move.

The 29-year-old video vixen decided to shake things up a bit this week by hitting the town with a mystery man. It was a wild night of partying.

Some in the media ran with the story thinking that she had a new man in her life. It is not the case because the gentleman was later identified as Kellon Deryck, her hairstylist.

The tabloids were impatient to hear Kardashian’s thoughts on what happened although it was just a little situation that was blown out of proportion.

A source close to the sock designer stated: “Rob trusts Blac Chyna, especially with Kellon because he is only her friend and hairstylist. Rob has nothing to worry about romantically between the two; it just isn’t happening.”

Despite that mild reaction over the situation, Kardashian got angry for something else his baby mama did.

The insider explained: “What Rob is upset about is that she was driving after her night in the club. He knows she probably had a few drinks and wants her to be safe. He would rather have her have a driver on a night out. She did not do that, and he thinks that is irresponsible. He is mad at her for doing that over anything else.”

Mr. Kardashian is often on shaky grounds with his ex-fiancée, he is afraid that she will cut ties with him if he ever makes the wrong move.

Chyna could be a source of problems for his relationship with their daughter, Dream.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant spends a lot of time showering the model with praises so they can remain on good terms, at least for the sake of the child.