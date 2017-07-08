FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Blac Chyna Reunites With Baby Dream Amid Rob Kardashian Drama

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/08/2017
Blac and DreamSource: People.com

Blac Chyna and baby Dream are back together again! Blac reunited with her 7-month-old daughter in a series of Snapchat photos and videos on the 7th of July, Friday. In one snapshot, the reality star, 29, posed for the camera while holding the happy baby on her lap.

The model shared another video of her little girl sitting in a car seat and showing off her baby teeth.

In the video, she can be heard saying, “Hi! Is that a little tooth? Are those teeth?”

Later in the night, Chyna changed the little girl into a pair of pink Pajamas and chanted her name, “Go Dream, Go Dream,” as the infant danced along to music playing in the background.

As CI readers know, Rob and Blac are fighting like crazy right now, and it’s all over the internet.

It certainly isn’t the best thing for the child, but it looks like Chyna has been able to find some solace in hanging out with her infant child.

Rob’s ranting has been rampant on his social media, and in a very petty manner, I might add, claiming she cheated on him and used him for his money, etc.

His behavior became unlawful when he started posting naked pictures of her, with his critics accusing him of distributing “revenge porn,” as Mischa Barton battles her own court case regarding similar problems.

Lisa Bloom – the attorney for Blac Chyna – said in a statement, “Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: Revenge porn is illegal. Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago, and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she wants, date who she chooses and be intimate with whoever wishes.” She concluded her statement saying that Rob must back off, or else there will be legal repercussions!

