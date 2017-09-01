Blac Chyna Reportedly Just Bought Mechie a New Range Rover; She Is Spoiling Him A Lot!

Blac Chyna sure knows how to make her ex Rob Kardashian regret mistreating her while they were together. The former erotic dancer who returned all of the fancy cars Rob gave her after their split, just proved that she too can be generous if the man that she loves treats her the right way.

MediaTakeOut says that Chyna just bought Mechie a new Range Rover.

😈 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 30, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

The site also got some pics of Chyna stopping by a car dealership, and she was seen spending some time there analyzing some cars with her rapper boyfriend on Monday, August 28 in Calabasas, California.

Blac Chyna was sporting a Dolls beanie and a black t-shirt with a pic of the Clueless cast on the front when she was at the Calabasas Luxury Motorcar dealership.

This is the very same place where Scott Disick gets his own luxury cars from.

The magazine stated that ‘one of the dealer’s employees could be heard telling Chyna the new car would be there soon.’

Chyna and Mechie have been together since she broke up with Rob Kardashian whom she shares her daughter Dream with.

Chyna and Mechie are still going strong these days despite all the fake reports about a potential breakup.

The rumors of Chyna and Mechie splitting up began after she was seen attending a party at the Ace of Diamonds strip club in West Hollywood with the rapper Mally Mall.

🤑 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:18pm PDT

Chyna and Mall were reported to be dating because she was already done with Mechie, but it turns out that the rumors were not true.

Chyna and Mechie made sure to shut all the fake rumors down as they put a hot display in the middle of a night club just a few days ago.

Advertisement

They showed that they’re still together as they were caught on camera while engaging in a very steamy makeout session. The couple was all over each other all the night, so everything seems to be going just fine with the two of them.