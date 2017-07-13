Blac Chyna Refuses To Give Rob Kardashian $125k Worth Of Jewelry Back After Horrible Fight

Before he blew up at Blac Chyna on Instagram, Rob Kardashian was working very hard to win her back with some precious jewelry. Now she won’t give it back to him. She won’t even return the pieces that were borrowed.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s relationship imploded back on July 5 but two and a half weeks before that, the two of them were seen spending Father’s Day together.

Even if Chyna keeps insisting that they broke up back in December, Rob clearly thought that this was his chance ar reconciliation.

He was livid when he found out that she was dating other guys such as Rarri True.

This is what led to his Instagram tirade against the 29-year-old. Before he went off, he reportedly tries to win her back by giving her some costly jewelry.

Rob even sent a jeweler to Blac’s home with $250,000 worth of bling, of which she could choose one piece as a gift, according to TMZ.

The website reported that the jeweler left seven pieces at Chyna’s home so she could make her decision and she was still mulling it over when Rob went on his social media rant.

After that had happened she seems to have returned only three pieces of the jewelry – three bracelets and a ring which she possessed.

Blac even wore those bracelets when she appeared in court to file a restraining order against Rob back on July 10.

Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, said there is absolutely no reason for her to return the ring and bracelets, though, because it was given to her as a gift.

After the hearing, Chyna was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex. The two of them will continue to share joint custody of their daughter, Dream. Rob’s family was entirely silent about the whole situation, even if he apologized to them.