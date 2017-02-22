Blac Chyna Pregnant Again? Is It Rob Kardashian’s Baby?

Talk about drama and scandal, Blac Chyna might be pregnant with her third child, and sources are claiming that they are not sure that Rob Kardashian is the father. The photo of Blac Chyna sporting what appears to be a baby bump surfaced just hours after the reality dropped another bombshell – she has once more split from Rob Kardashian, the father of her baby girl, Dream Renée. Tuesday afternoon, Chyna, 28, whose real name is Angela Renée White, was pictured as she arrived at her best friend, Amber Rose‘s son’s fourth birthday party, in Los Angeles, California.

The former stripper, who is a huge fan of Adidas, was wearing the brand from head to toe. The mother of two, who has been chronicling her weight loss on social media, looked very different.

Despite the fact that her Adidas sweatsuit was large and comfy, it was hard to miss her fuller figure and the baby bump. So, are Kardashian and Chyna expecting a second child together?

An insider said that Chyna is indeed pregnant, but Mr. Kardashian is not the father. It will be fascinating to see how this latest shocking twist plays out on their reality series “Rob & Chyna” – if it gets a new season.

Earlier in the day, a close source to Blac Chyna said she dumped Kardashian again, but this time it was for good. The insider explained: “Chyna is super fed up with Rob and thinks he is way too emotional and depressed. She thinks he has terrible issues. He is always battling his insecurities and is unstable. It’s a major turn-off to her, and she thinks it’s incredibly unhealthy for the baby and their family.”

Another spy claimed Chyna initiated the romance with Kardashian for money and fame. The person shared: “Every time she tries to leave him, either he or his people come back with business reasons why they should keep the charade going for image or business purposes. But she’s done with pretending and just wants out now.”

Do you think Blac Chyna is pregnant with Rob Kardashian’s child again?