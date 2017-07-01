Blac Chyna Posts Stunning Makeup-Free Photo Amid Rob Kardashian Fight Rumor

Blac Chyna goes make-up free after another massive brawl with Rob Kardashian during a family outing at Disneyland.

For a brief moment, Miss Chyna has decided to forget all the drama to focus on herself and her well-being.

Over the weekend, Dream’s mother took to Instagram to share a rather personal photo of herself.

The selfie features the reality star in a state she is rarely seen – no makeup, no filters, and just lying in bed.

The mother of two let her natural beauty shine and revealed her freckles, real eye color, and the eyelashes she was born with.

The legendary Marilyn Monroe once sang, “Diamonds, I don’t mean rhinestones, But diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”

So, Chyna while au natural and ready for bed wore two stunning diamond chokers.

The photo stood out because Chyna is a walking billboard for her own make-up brand, Lashed by Blac Chyna, and her beauty salon in Encino, Los Angeles.

Night 🐱 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

Kardashian’s former fiancée was showered with praises for the snapshot. Here are two chosen comments from her fans and admirers.

One said: “Babe all natural Pretty lady!”

Another person added: “Damn chyna u are fab, look at these eyelashes, that is where Dream got them from!!!”

Chyna did not look so serene and at peace during a recent trip to Disneyland with Kardashian and baby Dream.

A source spoke to Life & Style and said the couple was seen fighting and overheard throwing insults at each other.

The spy shared: “Rob and Chyna could not stop bickering as they made their way around Disney. They were sniping at each other the entire time.”

Another insider said the Kardashian family is working overtime to get Rob to leave the drama queen, but he refuses because he believes she will take his baby away.

The tipster explained: “They totally get that he doesn’t want to put Dream through a custody battle. They have been trying to tell him that he has got more ground to stand on than he thinks, that he will get at least 50/50 custody. But Rob is terrified that Blac will find a way to keep him from seeing Dream. Whenever they fight, she threatens to do that to him, and he worries that she would find a way to do it.”

In an attempt to keep things amicable, Rob has been showering his baby mama with gifts.

Another source shared: “Rob is still completely caught in Blac’s web, he wants things to work out between them so badly. Dream is the biggest piece of the puzzle; he cannot stand the idea of a horrible custody battle and hardly ever seeing his baby girl.”

Do you think Rob will find his happily ever after with Chyna?