Blac Chyna Posts Flirty Video Of Mystery Man Kissing Her Forehead And He Even Got Her Name Tattooed!

Blac Chyna is just great at stirring up romance rumors! It hasn’t been long since the reality TV star’s huge social media scandal with her baby daddy Rob Kardashian, and she is already having fun with yet another man. Chyna took to social media today to post a video of herself flirting with a new mystery man.

In the short clip, the woman can be seen playing with the camera and locking eyes with the hunk as Yo Gotti and Mike Will Made-It’s Rake It Up feat. Nicki Minaj can be heard in the background.

But what is truly unexpected is the fact that the man shows off a fresh tattoo behind his ear that seemingly says ‘BC,’ Chyna’s initials, before kissing her forehead sweetly.

BC A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:09am PDT

Nobody is yet aware who this man is and how he got so romantically involved with the former stripper that he would get a tattoo dedicated to her.

However, we do have a feeling that this all may be for fun, as Blac Chyna is collaborating with Nicki Minaj for the track’s music video.

As fans of the fierce ladies certainly already know, Minaj and Chyna were spotted in each other’s company, and it is safe to say they served some major sass next to a pair of pink and red Lamborghinis on Thursday.

The women also took to social media later that day to post some highlights from the shoot to Instagram and Snapchat.

Advertisement

What do you think about the video Chyna posted? Is she in a real relationship with the handsome mystery man or is it all for Minaj’s music video?