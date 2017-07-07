Blac Chyna Plans To Get A Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna has had enough. According to new reports, Blac intends to get a lawyer and fight against the alleged abuse from her ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashian. Lisa Bloom – Chyna’s attorney – tweeted on Friday, July 7th, that Chyna intends to get a restraining order against her ex-fiancé.

As CI readers know, Blac is not happy with the recent release of nude photos and other salacious videos by her ex-beau.

Rob went on a social media diatribe and posted several pictures and videos of her to shame and embarrass her.

A lot of people have come out of the woodwork to criticize the Kardashian star for making such a private matter public, including people like Snoop Dogg.

Even TI checked in to tell Rob that he was like a “duck,” for “airing out his dirty laundry” for all to see.

Lisa said, “I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we’ll be in court on Monday seeking a restraining order against him. More to come.”

As was previously reported, Kardashian has been claiming that Chyna cheated on him with multiple men and had been partying way too hard in the presence of their 7-year-old child, Dream.

After the Arthur George sock designer had posted explicit photos of Chyna on Instagram, the social media company deleted his account due to violations of their code of conduct.

However, there was no stopping Rob.

He then moved on to Twitter to repost the images and make the same claims.

Sources close to the 30-year-old reality star are not impressed.

They honestly think it’s becoming pathetic. Rob really needs to stop doing this to himself because all it’s doing is making him look horrible.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is about to land himself in hot water, as Chyna and her lawyer, Bloom, are about to take him down in the court of law. Lisa prides herself on being a champion of women’s’ rights and claims she “looks forward to working with (Chyna) to provide the protection and peace of mind that she is entitled.”