FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blac chyna rob kardashian Adrienne Bailon amber portwood farrah abraham kylie jenner kris jenner bill cosby kandi burruss t.i. ben affleck kenya moore beyonce tyga Kirk Frost Nas meghan markle bobbi kristina brown javi marroquin tameka cottle michael strahan
Home » Entertainment

Blac Chyna Plans To Get A Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/07/2017
0
589 Views
0


Blac and RobSource: ETOnline.com

Blac Chyna has had enough. According to new reports, Blac intends to get a lawyer and fight against the alleged abuse from her ex-boyfriend, Rob Kardashian. Lisa Bloom – Chyna’s attorney – tweeted on Friday, July 7th, that Chyna intends to get a restraining order against her ex-fiancé.

As CI readers know, Blac is not happy with the recent release of nude photos and other salacious videos by her ex-beau.

Rob went on a social media diatribe and posted several pictures and videos of her to shame and embarrass her.

A lot of people have come out of the woodwork to criticize the Kardashian star for making such a private matter public, including people like Snoop Dogg.

Even TI checked in to tell Rob that he was like a “duck,” for “airing out his dirty laundry” for all to see.

Lisa said, “I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we’ll be in court on Monday seeking a restraining order against him. More to come.”

As was previously reported, Kardashian has been claiming that Chyna cheated on him with multiple men and had been partying way too hard in the presence of their 7-year-old child, Dream.

After the Arthur George sock designer had posted explicit photos of Chyna on Instagram, the social media company deleted his account due to violations of their code of conduct.

However, there was no stopping Rob.

He then moved on to Twitter to repost the images and make the same claims.

Sources close to the 30-year-old reality star are not impressed.

They honestly think it’s becoming pathetic. Rob really needs to stop doing this to himself because all it’s doing is making him look horrible.

Advertisement

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is about to land himself in hot water, as Chyna and her lawyer, Bloom, are about to take him down in the court of law. Lisa prides herself on being a champion of women’s’ rights and claims she “looks forward to working with (Chyna) to provide the protection and peace of mind that she is entitled.”

Post Views: 589

Read more about blac chyna rob kardashian kuwk

Advertisement

You may also like
Blac Chyna Seen Kissing Another Man Amid Rob Kardashian Drama – Who Was It?
07/07/2017
Rob Kardashian Caught Slapping Ex! – Did Blac Chyna Tell The Truth About Being Abused By Him?
07/07/2017
Blac Chyna Shared A Flirty Video Listening To Travis Scott Song – Is She Taunting Kylie Jenner? Check Out The Video!
07/07/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *