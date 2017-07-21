Blac Chyna Moved On Fast With Menchie – She Flaunted His Tattoo Of Her Initials

After a rough couple of weeks for Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, the beauty seems to be moving on very fast with another man, and she is not ashamed to flaunt it. She took to Snapchat for her frequent updates about the latest happenings from her life.

She shared some of herself while she was on the set.

Blac Chyna teamed up with the famous rapper Nicki Minaj for their sizzling cameos in the upcoming music video. The duo posted some behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot.

The thing that most caught the attention of more fans was a Snpachat video featuring Blac Chyna and her rumored fling Menchie.

The Shade Room posted the controversial clip which showed the Lashed Bar owner wearing a latex dress while she was sitting next to her flame.

In the clip, the two of them can be seen hanging out in a dark place while posing for the camera.

Blac Chyna and Menchie appeared to be enjoying each other’s company, leading many to speculate that they are definitely an item.

Just in case you missed it, Menchie in the controversial guy in Rob Kardashian’s first video, which was part of his revenge porn on Instagram on July 5.

Apparently, the graphic video was sent to Rob by Blac Chyna herself.

During the steamy video, the vixen can be seen laying on top of Menchie while kissing him.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star immediately went insane after seeing the clip, resulting in his social media meltdown.

Blac Chyna seems very proud of her new fling’s move to get a tattoo of her initials even if this was made in the early stages of their relationship.

Blac Chyna and Menchie still have to confirm their relationship officially. On the other hand, their actions speak more than their possible words. Despite all the controversies that Blac went through she seems pretty happy now.