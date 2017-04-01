Blac Chyna Mocks Kylie Jenner’s No-Makeup Picture Amid Their Social Media War!

Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna, are feuding once again!

This past week, Rob Kardashian’s baby mama blasted her ex, Tyga, and Kylie Jenner on Snapchat and now she has moved on to Instagram to share her shade!

On Thursday, Kylie was spotted by the paparazzi without her usual makeup, showing her bare face to the world!

Even though Kylie did not manage to keep up with her makeup routine, Chyna had no problem keeping up the insults!

Shortly after Jenner’s no makeup pictures that showed her sipping her coffee surfaced, Chyna went to Instagram to post a similar picture, seemingly mocking her baby daddy’s sister.

The feud between the two women has been going on for a long time but this week, it was reignited by Blac Chyna who went to Snapchat to slam her other baby daddy, Tyga and his current girl, Jenner.

Chyna may just be showing her admiration towards the young makeup mogul by copying her look to a T.

Kylie wearing camouflage…

Blac Chyna wearing camouflage!

In her latest Snapchat rant, Blac Chyna called Jenner a “b***h” and slammed Tyga for not paying his child support. In addition, she also slammed her other baby daddy, Rob Kardashian, for teaming up with the other two against her.

The ongoing social media feud has been going on for years and has reached new highs as both of the reality TV stars became richer.

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians already know, the two have been at war for a long time but everything got out of control between them after Tyga moved on from Chyna with Kylie and Chyna started a relationship with Kylie’s brother, Rob.

What hurts Chyna the most, however, is the fact that, although she and Rob are over, her ex and Kylie are still going strong!

Do you think Kylie and Blac Chyna will ever get along?