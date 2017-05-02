Blac Chyna Lashes Out At Haters On Snapchat After Kris Jenner And ‘Rob & Chyna’ Reports Surfaced

Blac Chyna and Kris Jenner might be feuding after the curvy model shared a surprising message on Snapchat.

On Tuesday, Miss Chyna appeared on the popular social media channel where she once more made headlines by calling out all the people who have claimed that she is broke and depending on former fiancés – Rob Kardashian and Tyga’s child support payments – to get by.

The mother of two uploaded a picture where she is visibly expressing her frustration by holding up her middle finger to the camera and using some strong language in the caption.

The reality star slammed the haters, (translation Kris Jenner), by writing: “Been paying my own bills for the last 4 years no help!!!!! Hater b***h!!!!!! No help.”

The whole world believes that Chyna is going after Jenner because she took to Snapchat just hours after Radar Online published a story claiming that Jenner was punishing Dream’s mother by hitting the pause button on her hit show, “Rob & Chyna.”

Out of anger, because Chyna does not want to get married to Mr. Kardashian, “Rob & Chyna” is on a hiatus despite the fact that the show was performing better than Jenner’s flagship reality series, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

A source told the publication: “Kris is controlling everything. It’s all politics and it is bizarre. That show got huge ratings. KUWTK is tanking in the ratings. It should be a no-brainer for Kris, but it isn’t.”

It was also previously reported that Jenner had offered Chyna $5 million dollars to stay with her son.

Chyna hosting the Pool After Dark at the Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, NJ (4/30/17). _____ #BlacChyna A post shared by @blacchynarmy on Apr 30, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Last month, several reports surfaced claiming that the momager was planning to pay Tyga’s child support hoping to get Chyna to stick around.

An insider shared with Star Magazine: “Tyga can’t afford to pay Chyna child support for their son, King, ever since Kylie dumped him. So, Kris said she would help.”

Two can play this game if Jenner is willing to destroy her business just to get back at Chyna – it makes sense for the voluptuous model to clap back on social media.