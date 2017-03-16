FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
nick viall blac chyna lala kent abby lee miller kim kardashian prince harry fadi fawaz vanessa grimaldi chelsea houska caitlyn jenner rob kardashian debra danielsen kylie jenner Jesse James tyga Amy Winehouse kanye west maddie ziegler kim richards bethenny frankel javi marroquin
Home » Entertainment

Blac Chyna Knows Rob Kardashian’s Dark Secrets And She Is Not Afraid To Use Them!

Nick Markus Posted On 03/16/2017
0
0


blac chyna rob kardashianSource: intouchweekly.com

Blac Chyna could ruin her baby daddy’s life! The war she started against Rob Kardashian is very difficult to fight for the betrayed and depressed man who, as Celebrity Insider readers already know, has been eating his feelings!

According to trusty insiders who are close to the former stripper, Chyna has so much dirt of Rob that she can easily send him to rehab or even to jail if she wants to.

“She has evidence of him partying around [their baby, Dream], calling her names and grappling her when they’ve gotten into fights,” one source claimed.  “Chyna’s got the proof!”

Furthermore, Chyna is willing to keep quiet about what she knows but it’s going to cost – $50 million!

As fans already know, Rob and Blac Chyna broke up just a month after their baby daughter, Dream was born.

“She doesn’t think Rob can ever get his s**t together,” an insider shared about Chyna’s opinion on her ex. “She has told him he cannot be alone with the baby. She doesn’t trust him.”

Well, she is not wrong! Since the split especially, Rob has been a complete mess! Not only does he not take care of himself and doesn’t eat right and exercise but he’s also “started drinking and smoking pot again,” claims insider.

Rob and Blac Chyna are also getting ready for a nasty custody battle that the Kardashian is not ready to fight at all!

And Chyna is going to use this opportunity to get thing her way.

“Of course she’s going to go for full custody,” the source revealed.

“Dream is her child and she wants to have her all of the time. She can have supervised visits with Rob but Chyna is the main parent.”

Although Dream’s mama is quite determined, the Kardashian momager, Kris Jenner is also used to get things her way and she has decided to fight on her son’s side!

Advertisement

“Kris thinks that the fact that Blac wants to go after full custody of Dream is just hilarious. She would obviously never allow that to happen. Kris’s lawyers are way too powerful!”

Post Views: 0


Read more about blac chyna rob kardashian kuwk the kardashians

You may also like
Kim Kardashian Says That She Was Probably Being Followed Before Paris Robbery
03/15/2017
Caitlyn Jenner Spotted On Date With Stunning Brunette!
03/15/2017
Rob Kardashian Bigger Than Ever Amid Blac Chyna Drama – Meltdown Spirals Out Of Control!
03/15/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *