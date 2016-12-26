Blac Chyna Issues War Against Kris Jenner – Dream is the Ultimate Weapon

Blac Chyna is done trying to get accepted into the Kardashian family; it just doesn’t work! So, she’s doing the opposite – declaring war on the entire clan, especially on the matriarch, momager Kris Jenner.

Blac Chyna is ready to do whatever it takes to get her way and nothing means going too far. According to insiders into the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the former stripper will even use her baby girl, Dream as leverage, if that will be of any help.

Therefore she has threatened the family, Kris especially, that unless she is treated with respect and accepted into the family as she should be considering she’s about to marry her baby daddy, Rob Kardashian, she will not allow anybody to see Dream anymore.

“Blac has made it clear that unless she gets some respect, especially from Kris, they can all kiss goodbye their chance to have any relationship with Dream,” shared an insider.

Blac Chyna is holding grudges because, as we previously reported, the Kardashian sisters did not approve her request to trademark her name as Angela Kardashian and earn money off of the name. The former stripper obviously felt offended and unwelcomed into the family, even though the sisters claimed the opposition did not come directly from them but it was the standard action that is taken by their representatives and business lawyers as soon as someone tries to trademark the Kardashian name.

However, reportedly they also said that Chyna’s behavior was a danger to the family and if associated with them, they might lose their hard-earned trust and recognition.

Chyna’s biggest weapon against them is the newest member of the family, the future of the Kardashians – Dream.

“She’s still so angry about the girls trying to block her rights to Rob’s surname and plans to get even in a number of ways — starting with restricting their visits to Dream.”