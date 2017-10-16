Blac Chyna Is Urging Tyga To Demand Paternity Test Once Kylie Jenner’s Baby Is Born; Check Out Her Reasons

Tyga is not 100% convinced that Travis Scott is the daddy of Kylie Jenner’s baby. It looks like neither Blac Chyna is convinced of the child’s paternity. She even told her ex to demand Kylie to prove the child is not his.

📞💸 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Oct 15, 2017 at 3:23pm PDT

The Kardashian drama took another bewildering turn because Blac Chyna and Tyga seem to be on the same page again.

These ex-lovers turned into bitter exes, especially when Tyga was dating Kylie.

It looks like Kylie has actually helped Chyna and Tyga patch things up.

‘Chyna and Tyga are at a pretty good place nowadays,’ a source close to Rob Kardashian’s ex stated ‘and they’re able to come together for the sake of their son. They’ve bonded over their Kardashian nightmare, and feel they both had a lucky escape.’

This time Kylie was the one to heal all wounds, instead of time.

Tyga and Blac were able to commiserate about their Kardashian drama – Chyna with Rob and Tyga with Kylie and Travis Scott – especially when these two parents threw a birthday party for their song, King Cairo just recently.

In case you are wondering what did these two chat about in between cake and ice cream, you should know that ‘They talked about Kylie’s pregnancy,’ according to the same insider.

Friday the 13th 🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 13, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

‘And Chyna told Tyga he needs to demand a paternity test once her baby is born because she doesn’t trust anyone in that family as far as she can throw them.’

It seems that Chyna is still stinging from the fallout with Rob.

Will these good days between Chyna and Tyga last? Who knows.

Tyga’s been texting Kylie while Travis has been on tour, a source confessed, adding that Tyga would love to get back with her, but Kylie has zero interest in that. As for the father of Kylie’s baby, she sees Tyga’s talk of paternity tests as a thirsty attempt to get her back into his life.