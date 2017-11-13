FREE NEWSLETTER
Blac Chyna Is Serious About Her New Rap Career — Model Says Her Debut Single Drops This Year!

Ricki Mathers Posted On 11/13/2017
Blac ChynaSource: Oxygen

Blac Chyna is making money moves! After being one of the most soughtafter video vixens to having her own reality show, the mother of two is about to dominate the music industry with the help of some very famous friends.

Blac Chyna sat down with “XXL” magazine to set the record straight after a clip of her singing leaked to the internet. She wants people to know that she’s very serious about her new career as a musician.

The decision was made after Chyna wanted to go down a different route. The entrepreneur has a lash bar, cosmetic line, and clothing line and has been a video girl and reality star so she had to choose from either acting or music.

Chyna chose music because she already has ties to the industry. She’s getting advice from her good pals Nicki Minaj and French Montana.

As for what Chyna will be rapping about, she tells XXL: “I want to make music that reflects me and what’s going on at that present time. You know, It’s kinda like a movie how I’m looking at it. So, if this is happening right now I want to speak on it right then and there, you know.”

The model added: “But at the same time I still want it to be timeless to where as though, not like telling my whole business but if I’m going through something the same person is probably going through the same thing. So, I want them to feel like, ‘D***, if she’s going through this and I’m going through this it’s not that bad.”

The 29-year-old is influenced by everyone from Rihanna to Gwen Stefani. She hopes to work with them in the future.

We should expect her to drop her first single before the end of this year. Will you listen to it?

Erica Wynn
11/13/2017 at 3:05 pm
Sure, I would listen. I am still a fan of both her and Rob. Not to mention, their ultra cutie of a baby girl.


