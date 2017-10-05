FREE NEWSLETTER
Blac Chyna Is Ready To Reveal Some Huge Kardashian Secrets Following Rob’s Lawsuit Against Her – ‘Kim And Kris Are Terrified!’

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 10/05/2017
According to new reports, Blac Chyna and the Kardashian clan are at odds yet again, and we have learned that this time, the former stripper is taking the legal route, to make sure her enemies’ secrets are going to be revealed. Apparently, Rob’s former fiancée and baby mama is firing back after he, along with his half-sister Kylie Jenner filed a lawsuit against her, accusing Chyna of vandalism, battery, and assault.

The court documents allege that Blac Chyna attempted to ‘extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gain.’

On the other hand, the model’s lawyer revealed that not only are the claims false but they could also backfire.

That being said, it is being suggested that Chyna knows something that if exposed, the Kardashians would be profoundly affected.

‘She’s planning to reveal everything she knows about the Kardashians. Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian are terrified,’ one source dished.

In his and Kylie’s suit, the only Kardashian son also alleges that Chyna has abused alcohol and drugs.

However, the insider explained that all he did was reveal private details about his partying with his former fiancée, unintentionally revealing he had also abused painkillers, opiates as well as other harmful and illegal substances.

‘She [Blac Chyna] has told the Kardashian camp she wants at least seven figures to make all of this go away, which they could easily pay just to get rid of her,’ the same source revealed.

Do you think Chyna can be bought or will she spill everything just for the fun of having her revenge on the Kardashians?

