Blac Chyna ‘Is Not Concerned’ About Dream Spending Time With Rob Despite Restraining Orders

In the wake of Rob Kardashian’s social media rampage against Blac Chyna, the woman still hopes to reach a peaceful agreement with her former fiancé, for the sake of their daughter, Dream. On Monday, Chyna was granted temporary restraining orders against Rob, which include barring him from sharing pictures or footage of Dream or her son King Cairo on social media.

Naturally, the man is also not allowed to post anything about her anymore.

However, even if she and Rob are at odds, her attorney claimed Chyna is not concerned about the relationship the Kardashian has with Baby Dream.

‘Blac Chyna is not concerned about Dream being around Rob. She’s said he is a good father; there are nannies around when the baby’s with him and she hasn’t had any reason to be concerned. We didn’t ask for the baby to be part of the restraining order … We just want him to stay away from her and to stop cyber-bullying her,’ Bloom explained.

Also, a source revealed that the former couple reached an unwritten agreement to split their time with the baby every week.

Rob is to have custody of Dream Sunday through Thursday, and then the baby is with her mother Thursday through the following Sunday.

‘Chyna is aware that Rob is the father of her baby. She’s not trying to start a war. She just wants herself to be protected, and she seeks to have some clarity about what the rules are going to be going forward [regarding] co-parenting,’ Bloom added, explaining that as long as Rob respects the domestic violence restraining orders, there will be no problems.

An insider has revealed the Kardashians are very disappointed in Rob for turning an already bad situation into an even worse one.

At this stage, his mother and sisters’ primary goal is to protect Dream from all the nastiness.

Are you surprised Blac Chyna is not trying to restrict her baby daddy’s time with daughter Dream after what he did to her?