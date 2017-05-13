FREE NEWSLETTER
Blac Chyna Is Hurt Because Kardashians And Jenners Did Not Wish Her A ‘Happy Birthday’ – Ferrari Gift Was Not Enough

Mel Walker Posted On 05/13/2017
Blac Chyna is a woman who is looking for answers, and some of them might not be easy to accept.

The mother of two turned 29 on May 11 and was hurt by the fact that no one from the Kardashian-Jenner clan called to say something nice despite knowing the family for a very long time and being the mother of Rob Kardashian’s baby daughter, Dream Renée Kardashian.

The family, who helped put the former model on the map, is now avoiding her because they did not like the way she treated Rob.

It was not long ago when an angry Chyna bashed then-fiancé on social media and left the home they shared with everything, including the little child.

Rob’s sisters, especially Kim, did not appreciate her behavior and asked their sibling to move on as fast as possible and leave the drama behind.

For a little time, Rob’s mother, Kris Jenner, tried to work out a deal with Chyna so she could take part in season 2 of the hit reality show, Rob & Chyna.

An agreement could not be reached because Chyna did not want to get back with the father of her daughter.

However, they were able to work something out for a few appearances on the family’s other reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Despite getting a brand new Ferrari on her birthday, some say it was a gift from Rob, Chyna could not hide her disappointment that the other members of the reality television family did not make a gesture towards her.

Ferrari King ( he said it's a transformer) 👑 haha

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

An insider shared: “Chyna hasn’t heard a beep out of any of the Kardashian/Jenner women on her birthday. Yeah, she’s hurt and is feeling some type of way about that.”

Kylie Jenner is the one that surprised her the most. She thought they had managed to build a decent relationship despite having one man in common, Tyga.

The source added: “She’s really disappointed in Kylie like for real for real. She expected Kylie to reach out since they’ve formed a tight bond over King, but that didn’t happen. Chyna trusted Kylie with her life — and her children are her life. So for Kylie to be this shady shows Chyna Kylie’s true colors.”

Fans say Chyna should grow up and not behave like a needy child.

