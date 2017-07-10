Blac Chyna Is Granted Restraining Order Against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna got her wish! She was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian according to Us Weekly. The Lashed Bar owner was given the mandate during an appearance in court on the 10th of July, Monday.

Chyna was represented by her attorney, Lisa Bloom, while Rob was represented by Robert Shapiro as well as Sam Klein.

This news comes just a few days after the lawyer of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star would not be fighting Chyna in court over the social media rant he went on last week.

As CI readers know, he posted nude photos of the former stripper/model and accused her of doing drugs as well as cheating on him with several men.

Yesterday, celebrity jeweler Ben Baller claimed Blac got what was coming to her.

The jeweler argued that Blac attempted to run up Rob’s credit card to $300,000 before leaving him.

However, even if that was the case, the Arthur Sock designer shouldn’t have posted the explicit videos, because it was just the wrong thing to do.

And how does the 30-year-old reality star explain himself? The attornies of Kardashian claim his behavior was “a spontaneous reaction that he regrets.”

If that isn’t bad enough, the water gets hotter!

Chyna has claimed the Kardashian star was physically abusive their relationship, while Rob’s lawyer counters that statement alleging that they have surveillance camera footage of Chyna physically attacking him.

During an interview on Good Morning America this morning, 29-year-old Chyna, who has an 8-month-old baby with Rob, explained why she’s taking their fight to court. She said, “I talked to Rob, you know, about everything. I’ve spoken to him. The moral of the story is that he doesn’t respect me, so if you can’t respect me, you have to respect the law.”