Blac Chyna Involved In Scary Car Accident, Gets Medical Help

But where was her baby daddy when she was in danger? According to reports, Blac Chyna’s car was recently rear-ended in a car accident. Rob Kardashian’s ex was driving her automobile around Studio City, California around 2:30 AM when the accident took place. An allegedly drunk driver behind the wheel of a black SUV hit the back of Chyna’s Rolls.

After the scary crash, the reality TV star was checked for injuries in the back of an ambulance.

A police representative stated that Black Chyna ‘was left pretty shaken after the crash. Paramedics attended the scene, and she was examined before being released and getting a lift home from a friend. Officers who arrived at the scene detained the driver of the other vehicle and administered some DUI tests. The damage to their vehicle was quite extensive, and the air bags were deployed.’

So scary!

At the time, Rob Kardashians was not with his baby mama, and it was no surprise.

As fans certainly already know, the couple who currently co-parent baby Dream have been having a troubled on again off again relationship.

But just because Rob was nowhere to be found during her accident that does not means she was alone.

Apparently, the former stripper had a male friend with her.

In addition, Chyna did not lie down on the stretcher in the ambulance which means that if she got injured, it was nothing too serious.

Despite the fact that Rob was not with her when the accident took place, the two were recently spotted together, sparking speculations that they may give their romance another chance.

Last week they also took baby Dream to Disneyland together.

However, sources claim Rob and his mom Kris Jenner are currently gearing up for a custody fight against Blac Chyna.