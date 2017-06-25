FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kandi burruss blac chyna ellen degeneres bethenny frankel t.i. kylie jenner stephen colbert joseline hernandez tameka cottle angelina jolie kris jenner drake maci bookout kendall jenner bernice burgos Nikki Mudarris janet jackson Deyjah Harris farrah abraham tiny Dorinda Medley
Home » Entertainment

Blac Chyna Involved In Scary Car Accident, Gets Medical Help

Nick Markus Posted On 06/25/2017
0
920 Views
0


blac chynaSource: usmagazine.com

But where was her baby daddy when she was in danger? According to reports, Blac Chyna’s car was recently rear-ended in a car accident. Rob Kardashian’s ex was driving her automobile around Studio City, California around 2:30 AM when the accident took place. An allegedly drunk driver behind the wheel of a black SUV hit the back of Chyna’s Rolls.

After the scary crash, the reality TV star was checked for injuries in the back of an ambulance.

A police representative stated that Black Chyna ‘was left pretty shaken after the crash. Paramedics attended the scene, and she was examined before being released and getting a lift home from a friend. Officers who arrived at the scene detained the driver of the other vehicle and administered some DUI tests. The damage to their vehicle was quite extensive, and the air bags were deployed.’

So scary!

At the time, Rob Kardashians was not with his baby mama, and it was no surprise.

As fans certainly already know, the couple who currently co-parent baby Dream have been having a troubled on again off again relationship.

But just because Rob was nowhere to be found during her accident that does not means she was alone.

Apparently, the former stripper had a male friend with her.

In addition, Chyna did not lie down on the stretcher in the ambulance which means that if she got injured, it was nothing too serious.

Despite the fact that Rob was not with her when the accident took place, the two were recently spotted together, sparking speculations that they may give their romance another chance.

Last week they also took baby Dream to Disneyland together.

Advertisement

However, sources claim Rob and his mom Kris Jenner are currently gearing up for a custody fight against Blac Chyna.

Post Views: 920

Read more about blac chyna rob kardashian kuwk the kardashians

Advertisement

You may also like
Kylie Jenner Is Already Feeling More Things For Travis Scott Compared To Tyga
06/24/2017
Kris And Kylie Jenner Are Helping Each Other After Epic Photoshop Fail
06/24/2017
Diddy Shades Kylie And Kendall Jenner And The Internet Roasts Him For It!
06/24/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *