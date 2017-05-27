Blac Chyna Hurt By Rob Kardashian’s Statement Seeks Refuge In Tyga’s Arms – Can The Two Dumpees Make It Work?

Rob Kardashian is out of Blac Chyna’s life for good and Tyga is back in, and she is hoping this time around it will last.

A source has recently revealed that Chyna was devasted upon hearing Kardashian tell the whole world that if it was not for baby Dream, he would have given up on her for good.

She always assumed that the sock designer loved her despite her flaws, but now she understands that she is no longer a priority.

The mother of two has taken the decision to focus her energy on another ex-fiancé – rapper Tyga – the man who was left broken-hearted by Kylie Jenner.

A source said their 4-year-old son, King Cairo, has helped them bond and they are now learning to appreciate each other.

The insider explained: “Tyga and Chyna are talking a lot right now, they have become much closer since he split from Kylie.”

The person in the know went on to say that Miss Chyna was furious at Tyga for unpaid child support, but since she blasted him on Snapchat, he has changed his ways and has taken responsibility.

The person continued by saying: “Chyna was furious at him for a while because she felt he was not pulling his weight as a dad because he was behind on child support payments. That being said, Tyga has really stepped up to the plate recently, and Chyna is hoping he is turned a corner — although she does not fully trust him yet. Tyga is trying really hard to mend bridges. He is being super nice his ex, making public displays of affection over social media, and liking all her photos. However, Chyna cannot help but think that his timing is a little convenient.”

Tyga is hoping to move in with Chyna soon, and he plans to take on the roles of father and stepfather very seriously.

The source shared: “He is ready to help Chyna raise Dream if that is what it would take to be with her again. He is all in.”

This time around, the couple hopes to make it down the aisle.