Blac Chyna Heads To The Strip Club With Rumored Boo Playboi Carti

Blac Chyna is getting a jumpstart on her rap career and it looks like she’s making moves to get established in the industry. The model spent a busy and expensive night out with her new rumored boo Playboi Carti.

Chyna, 29, accompanied Carti, 21 in the studio. The rapper was seen vibing out to a song in a video she posted to her Snapchat.

After the studio, the mother of two headed out with her and Carti’s posse to the strip club. She was then recorded handing stacks of money to Carti who made it rainfall on the dancers.

This isn’t the first or second time that Chyna has been seen with the poppin’ rapper. They do seem quite flirtatious when in public.

Fans are split on what to think. Chyna could be hanging with Carti because they might be working on music together.

The reality star recently spoke out about her future career as a rapper.

She wants everyone to know that she’s taking it seriously and wants to put out music that people can relate to.

In a recent interview, she told XXL: “I want to make music that reflects me and what’s going on at that present time. You know, It’s kinda like a movie how I’m looking at it. So, if this is happening right now I want to speak on it right then and there, you know.”

She went on to add: “But at the same time I still want it to be timeless to where as though, not like telling my whole business but if I’m going through something the same person is probably going through the same thing.”

TMZ recently released a leaked clip of a song that Chyna is working on. It sounds similar to the music that is played on the radio.

The “Rob and Chyna” star is set to release a single before the end of the year. Do you think it will feature Playboi Carti?