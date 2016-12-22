Blac Chyna has a Sinister Scheme to Stay Famous and Rich

It looks like Blac Chyna has it all figured out on how to stay famous and rich and how to profit because of Rob and being associated with the Kardashian name. The scheme is downright scary and it shows how manipulative and calculated the former stripper can really be.

As we previously reported, according to a source close to the Kardashians, Rob and Chyna’s breakup was actually staged in order to get more attention. The same source revealed that there is no way Blac Chyna is ever going to let Rob Kardashian get away from her. “Chyna is never, ever, ever breaking up with Rob.”

Her scheme was made in such a way that she is always going to have access to Rob’s money. “As long she is alive she is going to stay with Rob and milk this relationship for all it is worth,” stated the source.

Of course, it comes as no surprise that their daughter, Dream was an important part that assured her plan would be a success. “Chyna has a baby with Rob now. There is nothing he can do to get rid of her.”

According to the insider the only Kardashian son was an easy prey for her. “Chyna knows Rob is a mama’s boy and she knows how to manipulate him.”

Through Rob, Chyna is able to have whatever she wants from life, be it fame or lots of money and that is why, no matter the rumors, she is never going to let go of him. “Chyna wants to make sure that she stays rich and famous. She is going to use Rob to obtain all of her goals.”

Even after the fact that the breakup was staged was revealed the two were seemingly shameless about the fakery. “Chyna and Rob don’t care what anyone says about them. They’re on a show that needs drama, and so they give the drama. It’s all about making money.”