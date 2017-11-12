Blac Chyna Hangs Out With Playboi Carti Again, Following News That She May Join Love & Hip Hop – Check Out The Pic!

After Love and Hip Hop celeb, Mona-Scott Young revealed that she would just love to have Blac Chyna join the show, Rob Kardashian’s baby mama was seen being pretty close with Playboi Carti in another social media post. We have learned that then 29-year-old has been spending a lot of her time with 21-year-old Playboi Carti recently. That being said, many fans speculate the two are more than just pals.

Many pics featuring the two of them, be it with other friends in attendance or during dinner ‘dates’ with just the two of them have surfaced on the internet and we can’t help but wonder whether or not there’s a romantic connection between them.

The man might be just what she needs to completely move on from the disastrous former relationship with Rob.

But when Chyna is not hanging out with close friends, the reality TV star is always looking out for new gig offers.

50-year-old Love and Hip Hop celeb Mona-Scott Young, announced, while on the Wendy Williams Show that she’d love to have Chyna on there considering she is now a rapper too.

We’d love to find out whether or not this idea will evolve into something real or not.

Still, she’d probably be interested in appearing on the show but we are yet to know for sure if she talked with Mona-Scott about the ‘job offer.’

Would you like to see Blac Chyna on Love and Hip Hop?