FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blac chyna kim kardashian justin bieber khloe kardashian kourtney kardashian kenya moore rasheeda frost selena gomez megyn kelly the weeknd phaedra parks Gabrielle Union beyonce gwen stefani Dave East kylie jenner DJ khaled Shemar Moore rob kardashian t.i. Kevin Spacey george takei kris jenner
Home » Entertainment

Blac Chyna Hangs Out With Playboi Carti Again, Following News That She May Join Love & Hip Hop – Check Out The Pic!

Nick Markus Posted On 11/12/2017
0
0


Playboi-Carti-Blac-ChynaSource: xxlmag.com

After Love and Hip Hop celeb, Mona-Scott Young revealed that she would just love to have Blac Chyna join the show, Rob Kardashian’s baby mama was seen being pretty close with Playboi Carti in another social media post. We have learned that then 29-year-old has been spending a lot of her time with 21-year-old Playboi Carti recently. That being said, many fans speculate the two are more than just pals.

Many pics featuring the two of them, be it with other friends in attendance or during dinner ‘dates’ with just the two of them have surfaced on the internet and we can’t help but wonder whether or not there’s a romantic connection between them.

blac-chyna-playboi-carterSource: instagram.com

The man might be just what she needs to completely move on from the disastrous former relationship with Rob.

But when Chyna is not hanging out with close friends, the reality TV star is always looking out for new gig offers.

50-year-old Love and Hip Hop celeb Mona-Scott Young, announced, while on the Wendy Williams Show that she’d love to have Chyna on there considering she is now a rapper too.

We’d love to find out whether or not this idea will evolve into something real or not.

Still, she’d probably be interested in appearing on the show but we are yet to know for sure if she talked with Mona-Scott about the ‘job offer.’

Advertisement

Would you like to see Blac Chyna on Love and Hip Hop?

Post Views: 0

Read more about blac chyna l&hh Playboi Carti

Advertisement

You may also like
Rob Kardashian Gets Dream Her Own Mercedes For Epic 1st Birthday Party
11/11/2017
Mona Scott Young Wants Blac Chyna On ‘Love And Hip Hop!’
11/10/2017
Rob Kardashian And Kris Jenner To Attend Dream’s First Birthday Party Organized By Chyna!
11/10/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *