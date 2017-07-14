Blac Chyna Goes Into Workout Mode After Rob Kardashian Exposes Her Post-Baby Surgery

After a crazy start of the month with Kardashian-related drama, Blac Chyna is channeling her frustrations into extreme and rigorous workout sessions. Although it’s clear that the mogul mom is giving her all, fans are calling her out for lying about surgery.

Other than posting her intimate photos, Rob Kardashian exposed his baby’s mother for paying over $100,000 for her to get medical procedures on her body not long after the birth of his daughter Dream.

This was a big deal because Blac Chyna swore that she didn’t use liposuction, or anything of that nature, to help her drop so much weight in such a short amount of time. The mother of two claimed that special tea and breastfeeding allowed her to look amazing a few weeks after delivering a child.

The question that’s on everyone’s mind is: Who is telling the truth? Well, it could be both.

Chyna revealed her weight loss regimen in November, but Rob said that she received surgery in January — making both stories appear to be true.

Another supporting statement was when Rob made the accusation that his ex-fiance couldn’t continue to breastfeed because she wanted to drink again. Breastfeeding is known to aid weight loss and is widely encouraged when giving child care advice.

Whether the revelation that the 29-year-old was telling the truth or not is solid, social media users don’t care. Blac Chyna has been posting many videos to her Snapchat of her working out and many people won’t let her get away with fooling them into thinking that that’s the secret to getting her body.

Although the model has been keeping her comments deactivated on Instagram, followers have been taking their opinions to fan pages and Twitter to voice their frustrations that “Workout videos won’t cover the fact that you’ve had a lot done to your body.”

The same sort of backlash occurs whenever Kim or Khloe Kardashian posts a photo of them exercising. Celebrities who want to inspire people to train will always face the problem of being put on the spot for not actually earning their looks and Chyna is no different.