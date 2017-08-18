Blac Chyna Gives Sneak Peak Of Her New Doll

Blac Chyna is a model, a mogul, and a mom. Now the 29-year-old is in the process of putting the finishing touches on her own doll. She already refers to her followers as “Chyna Dolls” so what can be better than making actual Chyna Dolls for her fans to get their hands on?

Angela White, AKA Blac Chyna, revealed her 3D printed dolls on August 17 in LA. She wore a floral two piece outfit while rocking a blonde-to-blue mermaid inspired hairstyle.

In a deal with MYDNA, the same company that brought you doll figurines such as Drake, Steve Aoki, Dan Bilzerian and the cast of Black-ish, Blac Chyna dolls will come in 6 to 8 different versions and run you about $75.

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats🌺 (@blacchynasnapchats) on Aug 18, 2017 at 1:15am PDT

In March, Chyna gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the process of the company shoot and scanning to prepare for the sculpting of the dolls.

This isn’t a new deal, apparently, this has been in the works since last August so Chyna is definitely able to keep a secret or two.

The reality star has a couple businesses under her belt which includes a lash bar, a clothing boutique, and a makeup line.

The question has come up if a doll made after Blac Chyna is appropriate. On one hand, some people think that the new mom is not role model material;

On the other, there aren’t a lot of dolls that (physically) represent women of different ethnicities and body types even with the new line of Barbie dolls that are supposed to be more “inclusive.”

Even if Blac Chyna isn’t the best representation in your opinion, it’s nice to see diversity in the toy world because the figure has her signature curves, hairdos, and even tattoos.

The argument may not even matter because, with a $75-$400 price tag, this doll is clearly not going to be your run-of-the-mill Barbie that you can pick up at your local Target, it seems as though this doll will be a collectible.

What do you think about Blac Chyna’s new business venture?