Blac Chyna Gives Rob Kardashian More Reasons To Miss Her With Stunning New Photos

Blac Chyna has taken to Instagram Thursday to reveal some very “interesting” pictures, and many believe that her baby daddy, Rob Kardashian, is somewhere enjoying the images.

The 29-year-old model and mother of two is determined to let the world know that she is still the queen after a few days where Mehgan James, Kardashian’s rumored girlfriend, grabbed headlines.

The controversial video vixen had a unique response to the situation. First, she remained silent. Then, she decided to go out and have some fun with Kellon Deryck, her hairstylist.

The media covered the “date” as if she had a new man in her life. The sock designer did not think the outing was a good idea and let it be known via anonymous sources in the tabloids.

Continuing with her new strategy, Tyga’s ex-fiancée has taken over Instagram with stunning photos that showed her fantastic figure.

Chyna dazzled in a backless pink romper with a diamond choker. She went for bleach blonde hair and flawless skin tone makeup.

Never trust a big butt 😈 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

Her fans were really happy with what they saw. In total, Chyna uploaded three pictures with the same outfit.

In one of the captions, she wrote, “Never trust a big butt.” This is an original statement, to say the least, it will be interesting to see if Kardashian will react to it.

Welcome baby 😌 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:24pm PDT

After all, it was said on many occasions that he just cannot let her go and move on from the complicated relationship.

An insider recently shared: “He hates how they fight, but in the end, she‘s the best thing that’s ever happened to him. He misses her dearly even though she does not want to be with him. Rob is still hoping they can make things work.”

With photos like those, it is evident why it is difficult for the former Dancing with the Stars contestant to start focusing his energy on someone else.