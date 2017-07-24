Blac Chyna Gets Brand New Ferrari After Rumors Swirl That Rob Kardashian Took Back All The Cars He Purchesed For Her

In the words of the mother of two herself, she was Blac Chyna before she even met the Kardashians. That means that the reality star has always kept a job or two to buy her own luxury items and it’s not about to stop just because she’s no longer with Rob Kardashian.

Rumors ran wild after the epic falling out between the two exes that the only boy of the Kardashian siblings repoed the purple Lamborghini that Blac Chyna drove.

The speculations even prompted meme makers to create one that asked how Nicki Minaj was supposed to #racewithChyna in reference to a line in Yo Gotti’s new single, “Rake it Up,” that Nicki mentioned Chyna’s Lambo in.

Chyna recently revealed that the expensive car was on a lease and would be going back anyway.

Now that she put those stories to rest, the 29-year-old just purchased a 2017 488 Ferrari Spider. Showing it off on Instagram and Snapchat, her son King Cairo is pretty excited about his mom’s new toy.

💋2017 Ferrari 488 Spider and my custom @forgiato wheels A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

Blac Chyna has always been very business minded. It’s true that she started out as a stripper; but before she was involved with Rob Kardashian, she had a cosmetics line and a beauty bar.

Predating her relationship with Tyga, she went to college and was into cosmetology. The mogul mom will be fine without “Kardashian money.”

In addition to having a few businesses, Angela White gets paid just for showing up places.

Around six months after giving birth to baby Dream, she has been making club appearances in places like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, and Miami.

The socialite is scheduled to host the grand opening of Diamond District LA on July 24 which will also serve as a birthday party to celebrity attorney Walter Mosley.

She also just had the coolest cameo in the unreleased “Rake it Up” music video alongside Nicki Minaj. What do you think Chyna will do next?