Blac Chyna Flaunts Toned Post-Baby Tummy And Her New Emerald Green Hair

Everyone’s green with envy over Blac Chyna’s cool new hair. The mother of two looks stunning on a Beverly Hills shopping trip.

Blac Chyna never disappoints when she tries on new fresh looks. She is not afraid to go wild with her hair and outfit, and she proved this one more time when she went shopping in Los Angeles.

It was very hard to miss her while she was rocking her brand new green hair. Her long wavy extensions were so shiny that they almost glowed and they were dyed in a unique emerald shade of green.

She was really feeling herself that afternoon and she should because after only seven months since she gave birth to her daughter, Dream Kardashian, Chyna is back, and she has got a rocking body.

It is quite hard to believe, but her stomach is now completely flat and toned, and she wasn’t shy about showing it off.

She also showed off her hard work and beautiful tattoos by wearing a black cropped T-shirt paired with black satin pants.

She looked effortlessly cool as she was in a hurry to her red Ferrari.

She has been very open regarding all her efforts to return to her pre-baby body after she gave birth.

She shared with her fans all the updates on her diet, workout, and also her goals on social media.

Shop new arrivals @88finbyblacchyna ! @88finbyblacchyna @88finbyblacchyna 🦄 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jun 12, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Blac Chyna also posts pictures on her social media accounts of her current weight to show everyone how she is and to keep herself on track.

Sticking to her routine had paid off, and she has enough reasons to show her new figure everywhere.

Last month she posted a picture to her Snapchat showing her topless while she was wearing just a towel on her head and boy shorts. Her waist was incredibly tiny, and her whole figure looked amazing. We can’t wait to see what she decides to wear next.