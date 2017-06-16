FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
barack obama joseline hernandez blake shelton gwen stefani kim kardashian bernice burgos t.i. ellen degeneres apollo nida Austin Jones chrissy teigen tameka cottle chris brown Kirk Frost joe giudice tiny kailyn lowry corinne olympios blac chyna tamar braxton miranda lambert
Home » Entertainment

Blac Chyna Flaunts Toned Post-Baby Tummy And Her New Emerald Green Hair

Brandon Fitch Posted On 06/16/2017
0
0


Everyone’s green with envy over Blac Chyna’s cool new hair. The mother of two looks stunning on a Beverly Hills shopping trip.

Blac Chyna never disappoints when she tries on new fresh looks. She is not afraid to go wild with her hair and outfit, and she proved this one more time when she went shopping in Los Angeles.

It was very hard to miss her while she was rocking her brand new green hair. Her long wavy extensions were so shiny that they almost glowed and they were dyed in a unique emerald shade of green.

She was really feeling herself that afternoon and she should because after only seven months since she gave birth to her daughter, Dream Kardashian, Chyna is back, and she has got a rocking body.

It is quite hard to believe, but her stomach is now completely flat and toned, and she wasn’t shy about showing it off.

She also showed off her hard work and beautiful tattoos by wearing a black cropped T-shirt paired with black satin pants.

She looked effortlessly cool as she was in a hurry to her red Ferrari.

She has been very open regarding all her efforts to return to her pre-baby body after she gave birth.

 

She shared with her fans all the updates on her diet, workout, and also her goals on social media.

 

Shop new arrivals @88finbyblacchyna ! @88finbyblacchyna @88finbyblacchyna 🦄

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

Blac Chyna also posts pictures on her social media accounts of her current weight to show everyone how she is and to keep herself on track.

Sticking to her routine had paid off, and she has enough reasons to show her new figure everywhere.

Advertisement

Last month she posted a picture to her Snapchat showing her topless while she was wearing just a towel on her head and boy shorts. Her waist was incredibly tiny, and her whole figure looked amazing. We can’t wait to see what she decides to wear next.

Post Views: 0

Read more about blac chyna

Advertisement

You may also like
Kris Jenner Prepares For Custody War Over Dream Kardashian With ‘Bloodthirsty’ Legal Team
06/15/2017
Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian’s Romance Seems Over For Good This Time – But Is It Really?
06/11/2017
Blac Chyna Throws Shade At Kim Kardashian On Social Media, Snooki Comments; Check Out The Picture And The Details!
06/11/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *