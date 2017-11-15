Blac Chyna Flagged By Social Media App For Racy Pic!

But Chyna is pretty much the queen of racy social media posts! According to new reports, Blac Chyna might have gone a little bit too far with her rated pics as she was flagged by Huggle today because of a risqué photo.

After the former stripper posted the snap showing her wearing lingerie, the social media app attached a warning that read: ‘You photo is inappropriate material and will be removed as they break Huggle guidelines.’

The reality TV star then took to social media to tweet the message, complaining: ‘My Huggle profile, my rules!! WTF @huggleapp, why are you blocking my selfies?’

The problematic pic showed Rob Kardashian’s baby mama lying on the floor while in a sexy black lingerie set.

The whole thing left little to the imagination as the butt was on full display and the bra, very low.

The app is supposed to connect its users based on their frequently visited locations and was created in 2015 as an alternative to dating apps.

Chyna is no stranger to racy pics as she often shares them on other social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat as well.

This is the second issue she’s had because of her social media posts, this week after she was allegedly sued by a photo agency for not giving them credit for a couple of family pics she posted on Instagram.

Now, they want her to pay them the profit she made off of the pics featuring her, ex Rob Kardashian and her son King Cairo.