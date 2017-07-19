Blac Chyna Enjoyed A Sexy Lap Dance During Strip Club Gig! She Threw Cash To Stripper As The Crowd Went Wild – See The Video!

It really seems that Blac Chyna managed to move on from Rob Kardashian’s revenge porn as the reality star was spotted enjoying a sexy lap dance during her latest gig in a strip club. On Monday night, she put all the drama behind and went to have fun on her gig at Ace of Diamonds strip club.

She arrived at the location in style, and she flaunted her sexy body in a skimpy outfit.

Burrr A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

Blac dressed for the occasion with a bedazzled two-piece ensemble that showed off her toned waist.

She also rocked a chic lime-hued bob which perfectly matched her make up.

She reportedly raked in $10,000 for the night. It can be recalled that Blac Chyna went back to her stripping roots after Rob Kardashian cut her off financially.

And it seems like Blac Chyna has been doing an excellent job in attracting customers at the event.

According to TMZ, the strip club was a total chaos when she arrived. In fact, cops even had to step in and help around with crowd control.

Inside the club, onlookers noted that Blac Chyna was super friendly with everyone. The reality star also took the time to pose for photos and sign autographs.

However, what caught the attention of many was the sexy lap dance that Blac Chyna seemed to enjoy.

She was seen interacting with a female dancer while she was being treated with the sexiest lap dance.

The former exotic dancer seemed to have the best time, and she also made sure to throw enough money to the fabulous stripper.

The vixen got a lot of attention while she was at the club and she definitely loved it. She was even flirting with the guys in the club, and she enjoyed all the praises. Well, what can we say? It’s great that she managed to leave the drama behind and have a great time.