Blac Chyna Dumps Rob Kardashian And Goes Furniture Shopping With Mystery Man

Nick Markus Posted On 02/21/2017
Blac Chyna wants to make it clear for anyone interested, especially for baby daddy Rob that she has moved on.

Now, Dream Kardashian’s mother has shamelessly stepped out with a mystery man and her outing is bound to do just that!

On February 19, Blac Chyna obviously ditched Rob Kardashian and went out with a new man. She and the mystery guy were spotted out in Los Angeles, looking around a furniture store!

According to a trusty source, the former stripper always comes back to Rob because of his money and nothing else.

“Every time she tries to leave him, either he or his people come back with business reasons why they should keep the charade going,” the insider revealed.

Chyna’s older son King, who has been spending quality time with his daddy Tyga and the rapper’s girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was not with her, and neither was baby Dream.

The insider also added that despite the split, Chyna has devised a plan to make Rob take care of her financially.

“Blac’s going to screw him for as much as possible,” the source said. “The pulse keeping this relationship going has long since gone.”

After calling off her relationship with the only Kardashian son, Chyna was seen out and about without her engagement ring.

“She’s done with pretending and just wants out now,” the source claimed.

Despite the many rumors of her cheating on Rob, this time it looks like the man accompanying her out shopping was not a new lover but in fact her life coach, who so happens to be gay. However, Dream’s mother “always wants Rob to be jealous of her,” claimed the insider.

