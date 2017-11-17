Blac Chyna Drops All Kardashian-Jenner Sisters From The Lawsuit…Except for Kim Kardashian

It seems that Blac Chyna decided to drop her lawsuit against all of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. This does not include Kim Kardashian.

TMZ was the first to break this news. TMZ reported that Rob Kardashian’s baby mama is filing to remove Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner from the suit.

✔️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Nov 12, 2017 at 9:30pm PST

In the suit, she accused the famous clan of squashing the second season of E!’s Rob & Chyna.

She is now facing a legal battle only against three family members, including ex-fiance Rob, Kris Jenner, and Kim.

‘We recently filed an amended complaint to narrow the issues and parties in the case, which is about slut-shaming, revenge porn, and killing Chyna’s show after she broke up with Rob,’ Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, revealed in a statement.

‘We will continue to aggressively fight for Chyna’s rights as the case proceeds.’

However, according to court documents obtained by the news outlet, Chyna can add people to the lawsuit at a later time, making it possible for her to refile against the sisters.

Back in October, Chyna filed a lawsuit against the entire family over claims of assault, battery, ‘slut-shaming’ on social media and a concerted effort to kill her TV career.

‘Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White [a.k.a. Blac Chyna], the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show [‘Rob & Chyna’], which had already begun filming the second season,’ the 59-page complaint claimed.

After the lawsuit, a source close to E! claimed that the network was not happy with the ratings of Rob & Chyna season 1, to begin with.

🐱 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Nov 12, 2017 at 3:26pm PST

The same insider also added that Rob and Chyna’s split played a big part in making the sophomore season likely impossible.

Chyna also accused Rob of domestic violence in the suit.

Advertisement

Back in April, he allegedly tore her bedroom door off at the hinges. Rob also grabbed her phone and knocked her to the ground, making her call her son King’s nanny for help.