Blac Chyna Drops All Kardashian-Jenner Sisters From Her Explosive Lawsuit – All Except For Kim!

Rob Kardashian’s former fiancée seems to have pardoned his sisters in the current legal war – all, except for Kim! Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall can call breathe a sigh of relief, but Kim’s nightmare is just starting.

According to reports, Blac Chyna has filled a new complaint in her harassment and battery lawsuit against Rob.

However, this time, four out of his five sisters were left out of the formerly lengthy defendants list.

But even though her baby daddy’s siblings – all except for one – were dropped from her legal filing, Chyna’s lawsuit is just as scathing as the one she previously filed last month.

The documents prove she still accuses her baby daddy of being abusive, adding that Keeping Up with the Kardashians momager Kris Jenner as well as Kim, plotted to ruin her following the spit from the only Kardashian son.

In the original filing from October, she called the famous family ‘predators!’

‘Rob Kardashian’s an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. As revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her television show, which had already begun filming a second season,’ the document read.

We are yet to learn why Chyna decided to drop most of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters form the lawsuit.

Advertisement

But despite the legal war between them, the former stripper decided, for the sake of daughter Dream, to invite the entire clan to the baby’s first birthday.