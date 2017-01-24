Blac Chyna Drops 35 LBS After Giving Birth To Dream Kardashian

Blac Chyna is on a weight loss journey after giving birth to her first child last month. She was so excited about the impressive drop in weight, she recently shared her results with fans on social media.

The 28-year-old ‘Rob and Chyna’ star shared a video on Snapchat where she is seen climbing a scales and showing the results – 158 lbs.

She has lost nearly 35lb, since she gave birth to her daughter Dream. Chyna has tipped the scales at just over 190lb during pregnancy.

“I trust. I try to find the line and focus on my baby. She is healthy and myself, that’s all that counts,” she said earlier this month.

Chyna previously insisted it is breastfeeding and drinking tons of water that has helped her drop the pounds saying: “I’m just really breastfeeding because you have to wait six weeks until you work out. And I just started hiking with Rob so we’re back on our health tip, and I’m drinking a ton of water.”

Currently the couple “are” together, but the new mom has split from her famous hubby several times since giving birth, even calling him “lazy, fat and insecure.’

The star of reality TV hopes to reach 132 lbs, the weight she had before getting pregnant.