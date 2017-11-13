Blac Chyna Dresses Up Baby Dream As A Mermaid For Her Huge First Birthday Party – Check Out The Adorable Pic!

For the first birthday of her daughter Dream, Blac Chyna threw a mermaid themed party, and it was the cutest thing! The celebration took place at her Los Angeles home, and she even hired a woman to dress up as a mermaid and perform in her swimming pool.

The mother of two also decorated the place with balloons spelling her baby’s name, as well as the usual dessert table covered with all kinds of sweets, including cake pops, cupcakes, and even a five-tier cake.

Chyna and Rob’s daughter was changed a few times during the party.

She wore a Givenchy T-shirt paired with a pink tutu and accessorized with a matching hat while the guests sang her the Happy Birthday song.

Chyna took to social media to share with her followers the cutest picture ever of the one year old looking adorable in a mermaid costume!

Happy 1st Birthday Dreamy 🏖 ☺️⭐️🎂 A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Nov 10, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

Reportedly, the mother of two’s alleged boyfriend Playboi Carti was also there.

However, none of the Kardashians were in attendance at Dream’s first birthday party which took place on the same day Kim Kardashian had her baby shower.

Rob and Chyna apparently came to an agreement regarding the custody of the baby girl back in September.

‘Chyna’s pleased Rob has agreed to peacefully co-parent Dream with her, as she’s been requesting all along,’ lawyer Lisa Bloom revealed at the time, explaining that Rob definitely doesn’t have ‘more than 50 percent custody.’

We’re glad at least the co-parenting is going pretty well considering the former couple is involved in a nasty legal war now.

Are you surprised Rob and momager Kris Jenner did not show up at the mermaid-themed party even though Chyna invited them? Did Kim have her baby shower on the very same day on purpose?