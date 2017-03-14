FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blac chyna Jesse James nick viall kylie jenner Amy Winehouse kanye west maddie ziegler kim richards bethenny frankel javi marroquin khloe kardashian kris jenner kim kardashian tyga
Home » Entertainment

Blac Chyna Does Not Want Kylie Jenner Near Her Son King Cairo – Fight With Rob Kardashian Could Get Messy

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/14/2017
0
0


Kylie Jenner King Cairo Tyga Custody Battle Blac ChynaCredit: Getty

As the custody battle between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian marches on, enemies are being made, and a few have fallen victims to the chaos it has caused.

Advertisement

The first enemy is Kylie Jenner, and the innocent little victim is King Cairo who is only four years old.

A close source to the video vixen has spoken to a well-known publication today and revealed that she no longer wants the teenager to babysit her son, Cairo.

Rob Kardashian’s former fiancée is said to be furious that Miss Jenner has decided to back her older brother in the nasty battle for baby Dream Kardashian.

According to a spy, Chyna, 28, is not only mad, but she is also disappointed and sad that her little boy will no longer spend time with 19-year-old Jenner.

It is being claimed that Cairo liked Jenner, used to have fun playing games with her, and enjoyed play dates with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s children – North West and Penelope and Mason Disick.

A source close to Chyna had the following to say about the strained relationship between Jenner and Chyna: “Chyna’s surprised Kylie doesn’t have her back in this situation. They’ve become so close. They’ve put everything behind them and Chyna basically trusted her with King.”

The tipster went on to explain why Chyna now feels uncomfortable leaving her little boy with the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star: “Chyna’s got a bad taste in her mouth. She doesn’t think it’s smart to have someone she can’t trust and doesn’t have her back be present in her son’s life. King and Dream are her babies, and the Kardashians won’t take them from her.”

As Chyna is boiling with rage, Mr. Kardashian, 29, seems to be doing just fine, he even lost a substantial amount of weight.

Advertisement

Last night, he was seen heading to dinner with sisters – Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian – and Caitlyn Jenner looking happy as ever.

Post Views: 0


Read more about blac chyna kylie jenner rob kardashian kuwk the kardashains

You may also like
Beyoncé Twins Gender Revealed As Kim Kardashian Is Said To Be Jealous Of The Pregnancy
03/14/2017
Kylie Jenner And Tyga Still Have Lots Of Love For Each Other
03/14/2017
Kim Feels “Hopeless” In Marriage With Kanye, Not Even Her Sisters Can Help Her
03/14/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *