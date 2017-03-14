Blac Chyna Does Not Want Kylie Jenner Near Her Son King Cairo – Fight With Rob Kardashian Could Get Messy

As the custody battle between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian marches on, enemies are being made, and a few have fallen victims to the chaos it has caused.

The first enemy is Kylie Jenner, and the innocent little victim is King Cairo who is only four years old.

A close source to the video vixen has spoken to a well-known publication today and revealed that she no longer wants the teenager to babysit her son, Cairo.

Rob Kardashian’s former fiancée is said to be furious that Miss Jenner has decided to back her older brother in the nasty battle for baby Dream Kardashian.

According to a spy, Chyna, 28, is not only mad, but she is also disappointed and sad that her little boy will no longer spend time with 19-year-old Jenner.

It is being claimed that Cairo liked Jenner, used to have fun playing games with her, and enjoyed play dates with Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s children – North West and Penelope and Mason Disick.

A source close to Chyna had the following to say about the strained relationship between Jenner and Chyna: “Chyna’s surprised Kylie doesn’t have her back in this situation. They’ve become so close. They’ve put everything behind them and Chyna basically trusted her with King.”

The tipster went on to explain why Chyna now feels uncomfortable leaving her little boy with the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star: “Chyna’s got a bad taste in her mouth. She doesn’t think it’s smart to have someone she can’t trust and doesn’t have her back be present in her son’s life. King and Dream are her babies, and the Kardashians won’t take them from her.”

As Chyna is boiling with rage, Mr. Kardashian, 29, seems to be doing just fine, he even lost a substantial amount of weight.

Last night, he was seen heading to dinner with sisters – Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian – and Caitlyn Jenner looking happy as ever.