Blac Chyna Destroys Tyga On Snapchat Over Child Support – She Also Dragged Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner In The Mess

Blac Chyna attacked Tyga on Snaptchat this morning and dragged Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner in the messy affair.

Miss Chyna made several shocking claims against the people mentioned above, so let us go through the list.

The reality star, whose real name is Angela Renée White, said Tyga, born Micheal Ray Stevenson, has not been paying child support for their four-year-old son, King Cairo.

The curvy model and entrepreneur said the rapper is broke and was indeed begging his ex, Jenner, for money.

The controversial video vixen stated that the “Make It Nasty” artist was even asking Kardashian for cash.

According to Miss Chyna, Tyga cheated on Miss Jenner with numerous women and a man named Terrell.

In the expletive-ridden posts, she also revealed that Tyga never helped her in her business endeavors and was hoping to see her fail.

Kardashian’s on-again-off-again fiancée’ Snapchats read in part: “Stop running to ur money! Telling my business about King!”

She added: “I bet any money ! I got more money then ur account Tyga, Michael !!! So go tell Kylie [Jenner] and Rob [Kardashian]! About our son Account! Cause that’s the only reason I’m contacting your f** a**! But u wanna make it like I want u lol! Tyga ur a b****! And u can go get ur mom, or ur b****! Lol!!!”

She concluded by: “Or ur n***a u f***in or Terrell or Heather! On wait 16101 venture blvd 215.”

Many are saying it might be a publicity stunt to promote her make-up brand Lashed by Blac Chyna and her beauty salon in Encino, Los Angeles.

Tyga has yet to comment on the story, but he should because the hashtag #PayJenny is trending, and he is being mocked on the Internet.

What are your thoughts on this latest Chyna drama? Should Tyga hit back?