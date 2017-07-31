Blac Chyna Defends Rob Kardashian In New Video

Blac Chyna is getting back to the money by hosting and making appearances. Although she and Rob Kardashian are on the outs right now, it doesn’t mean that she’ll stand by while anyone bashes him — especially strangers.

When the model was getting inside of a van after her gig was over, someone yells out “F*** Rob Kardashian” to which she responded: “Don’t talk about my baby daddy, don’t be disrespectful, don’t be stupid.”

It can be surprising to some considering that it was only around a month ago when Rob Kardashian leaked her nude photos, exposed her for getting surgery, and accused her of heavy drug and alcohol use. However, at the end of the day, he is still the father of baby Dream.

Rob may have a lot of problems but he is still an amazing dad. In fact, he’s such a good father that he has Dream four out of seven days of the week.

The parent to her oldest son, King Cairo, spoke harshly about Chyna more than one time, but she still defends Tyga when people call him names.

Social media users accuse the act of kindness of being a product of the non-disclosure agreement but it’s not true.

Yes, Chyna can’t speak on certain things about the Kardashians, but that in no way stipulates that she must come to the defense of the family and she is still free to tell her side of the story — to an extent.The only person that Blac Chyna will never be able to quiet is Tokyo Toni. Toni has always been a wild card who said and did what she wanted.

Her comments in no way mean that she wants to get back with her ex-fiance, it just means that she’s not in the business of kicking people while they are down.