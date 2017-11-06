Blac Chyna Debuts As A Rapper On New Song; Fans Are Wondering If She Will Shade Rob Kardashian On Diss Track

Blac Chyna gave her fans a first listen to her new music. Her lyrics sound really explosive. But will she drag Rob Kardashian on her debut track?

Chyna and Rob are feuding for quite a while now. They are battling in court, but now Chyna seems to have taken some time off so she can focus on her music career.

‘Pop that p*ssy like a pistol, yeah,’ she raps on the hook of a new song, which surfaced via TMZ on November 6.

We can’t help but wonder if this is meant to be a diss track against Rob.

Chyna has previously poached her ex Tyga‘s producer Mally Mall to kickstart her career, and indeed, it seems that Mall worked on this new song.

Chyna has also recruited Yo Gotti, Tory Lanez, and Rae Sremmurd‘s Swae Lee to work on her debut album, according to TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Chyna is suing Rob and the whole Kardashian family.

She is also suing Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner because they tanked her reality show, Rob & Chyna, saying they used their ‘power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.’

Chyna is also suing Rob over claims of assault, battery, domestic violence, and defamation. ‘Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show [‘Rob & Chyna’], which had already begun filming the second season,’ the suit alleges.