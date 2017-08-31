Blac Chyna Cozies Up To ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks In New Pictures

Judging by her social media activity, it looks like Blac Chyna might be preparing something alongside none other than the internet’s favorite felon turned model Jeremy Meeks. Last night, the reality TV star posted a photo that showed both of them posing comfortably, on Snapchat.

As they had their arms around each other in the snap, they both seemed to show off their ink work as well.

Source: snapchat.com

Rob Kardashian’s former fiancé rocked a short and tight lace-up orange dress while Meeks went for a more casual, comfy look by pairing a camouflage print shirt with a pair of ripped jeans.

In other Snapchat post she shared before the one with Jeremy, Chyna, clothed in the same attire, seemed to be doing a photo shoot.

This got fans speculating that the former stripper and the hot felon might be collabing for a campaign.

Jeremy Meeks, who rose to fame in 2014 after his mugshot went viral, has been in the spotlight lately because of his romance with Chloe Green – Topshop heiress.

The two were caught by the paparazzi kissing on a yacht in Turkey back in July despite the fact that he was still married at the time.

Following the reports, the man filed for divorce, ending his eight years long marriage.

