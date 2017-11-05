FREE NEWSLETTER
Blac Chyna Convinces Baby Dream To Walk By Leading Her Along With A Chicken Nugget!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 11/05/2017
This weekend, Blac Chyna spent some quality time with her two kids, King Cairo and Dream and she took to social media to share some fun pics and videos of their interactions. Her daughter with Rob Kardashian, who is less than a week away from turning one, is learning how to walk.

In one clip, the little girl is seen following her mom as Chyna films everything

But the funny part is that Blac Chyna convinced her baby to practice her walking by leading her along with what appears to be a piece of chicken nugget!

Even though Dream did well for a while, looking hopeful at the food, she did end up stumbling and the falling.

Still, the baby is growing up so fast!

As fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians definitely are aware, Dream’s parents are not in the best of relationships.

In fact, shortly after she was born they split, and now they are even involved in a huge legal war.

But despite their problems with one another, it looks like both Rob and Chyna try to at least co-parent their daughter the right way.

And every time they get to spend some time alone with her both Chyna and Rob like to document it on social media.

What did you think of Chyna’s method of ‘training’ baby Dream to walk?

