Blac Chyna Caresses Her Boobs In Raunchy New Music Video; Is She Dissing Rob Kardashian?

Blac Chyna gets really hot in Belly’s new P.O.P. music video! A new clip from the video shows Chyna touching herself while Belly spits out a line that could be a serious diss toward Rob Kardashian.

P.O.P. (POwer of P***y) may be Belly’s song, but the video is all about Blac Chyna. She joins the rapper in the video as the star of a song all about the power of p***y.

In a clip obtained by TMZ, Chyna seductively dances around while caressing her own boobs, butt, and p****.

The mother of two’s raunchy moves alone make viewing this video a worthwhile activity.

However, you’re gonna wanna listen to the lyrics too, as you will hear what sounds like a real dig at Chyna’s ex-fiance Rob Kardashian.

Even if a few sources said that the song wasn’t inspired by the father of Chyna’s daughter Dream Kardashian it really sounds like he is the subject.

At one point Chyna is rubbing her body n the video while boasting some racy white lingerie, and a fur-trimmed coat.

Belly actually says, ‘She took you for everything/You let her do it again.’ And then, are you ready for this? Chyna winks at the camera!

We cannot guarantee that Rob is the inspiration for the song, but we can definitely say that being in this video is going to help Blac’s budding rapping career.

Chyna has just signed a $1 million recording deal with Capital Records, and now fans think that Rob’s diss track might be on the way.

A source said that Rob thinks that the idea of his ex rapping is funny and hysterical. Who knows, he might believe that this video is a joke as well. It’s not very sure if the appearance of Blac Chyna in the video is meant to diss Rob, anyway.