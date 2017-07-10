Blac Chyna Breaks Her Silence About Rob’s Revenge Porn: ‘I Was Devastated, This Is A Person I Trusted!’

Blac Chyna has finally decided to break her silence following her baby daddy’s revenge scandal. Chyna, alongside her attorney Lisa Bloom, appeared on ABC News and talked to Lindsey Davis about her reaction when realizing Rob Kardashian had posted on social media nude photos of her along with the rated messages.

The father of her eight-month-old daughter also accused her of cheating before his Instagram account was disabled.

‘I was devastated, of course. I was like, how could somebody post these pictures of me? And I’ m like ‘Wow, okay.’ This is a person that I trusted. I just felt betrayed. He does not respect me. If you cannot respect me, you have to respect the law,’ Chyna stated.

The reality TV star also revealed that Rob’s famous family has not reached out to her since the scandal.

About the accusations that she used the Kardashian name to gain money and fame, the woman simply said: ‘I was Blac Chyna before the Kardashians.’

Chyna did admit that she sent Rob the video of her kissing another man Rob eventually posted on his Instagram but claimed she did it because her baby daddy kept provoking her.

She went on to state that even though Rob hit her once, she has no intention to alter the joint custody agreement.

This week Chyna posted on social media that she was spending time with her infant daughter not too long after Rob also posted videos of him with Dream.

Backup @blacchynasnapchats2 A post shared by blacchyna snapchats🌺 (@blacchynasnapchats) on Jul 8, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

Her lawyer, Bloom has threatened that she and Chyna are going to take Rob to court very soon for what he did.

Meanwhile, the only Kardashian son has hired Robert Shapiro, the attorney who worked with his late father on the infamous O.J. Simpson’s case.

Advertisement

Chyna’s entire interview is set to air on Monday so stay tuned for more!