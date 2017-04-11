FREE NEWSLETTER
Blac Chyna And Tyga Reunite For Revenge – Kylie Jenner & Rob Kardashian Should Be Afraid

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/11/2017
Blac Chyna Tyga ReuniteCredit: Life & Style

Blac Chyna and Tyga have reunited not of love but out a revenge – because raising two small children in this crazy atmosphere makes all the sense in the world.

In case you have not been following the madness occurring in the Kardashian/Jenner world – here is a rundown.

Chyna and Tyga were engaged one upon a time and have a little boy named King Cairo together.

The couple split, and they decided to date brother and sister Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian – which led to Chyna and Kardashian having a little girl together by the name of Dream.

The two romances recently ended, and now it is being claimed that Tyga and Chyna are back together again.

A source spoke to Radar and revealed that the mother of two rekindled the flames of love with the rapper because she is out to destroy the Kardashian clan.

The insider had the following to say: “Chyna wants Tyga back for more than one reason. She’s never really gotten over him and she gets ‘two for one revenge hits’ – on Kylie and Rob.”

The spy also explained that Miss Chyna is not only using her killer curves to seduce her baby daddy, she has also thrown her four-year-old son in the mix.

Mood

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

The person shared: “Blac’s using King Cairo, to get more time with Tyga and she’s working her magic on him. She’s the only one who understands how to please him and she’s already lured Tyga away from Kylie several times.”

😂

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

The insider went on to say that Chyna has no plans to settle down and get married to Tyga, she just wants to have some fun.

The source shared: “Blac has every intention of seducing Tyga and stealing him back.”

Meanwhile, it is being claimed that Kris Jenner has been trying to woo Chyna by asking her to be part of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

